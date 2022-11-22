Bass connected on all six field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's win over the Browns.

The game was moved to Detroit and perfect conditions due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, and perhaps nobody benefited more than the third-year kicker, as we have to imagine it would have been tough to make six field goals in a game that would have been greatly affected by weather. We also have to imagine the 19 points won a number of fantasy games in Week 11, as Bass actually out-pointed superstar teammate Josh Allen for the week. Bass's big outing has vaulted him all the way to the top of the list among all kickers with 93 points.