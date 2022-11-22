Bass connected on all six field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's win over the Browns.

The game was moved to Detroit and perfect conditions due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, and perhaps nobody benefited more than the third-year kicker, as we have to imagine it would have been tough to make six field goals in a game that would have been greatly affected by weather. We also have to imagine the 19 points won a number of fantasy games in Week 11, as Bass actually out-pointed superstar teammate Josh Allen for the week. Bass's big outing has vaulted him all the way to the top of the list among all kickers with 93 points.

More News