Bass made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Chargers.

The Bills finally got on the scoreboard at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter on a 28-yard, chip-shot field goal by Bass, with the veteran kicker making each of his next three extra-point attempts. He's made all four of his field-goal attempts (all within 50 yards) and has gone 11-for-12 on extra-point tries through three regular-season games, and his scoring floor should be elevated week-to-week as long as Josh Allen is running the Bills' offense. Buffalo wraps up its three-game home stand in a Week 4 AFC East showdown against New England.