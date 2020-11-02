Bass made his lone field-goal attempt and all three-extra point attempts during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

The 23-year-old was called upon for eight field-goal attempts last week (he made six), but his only attempt Sunday was the game winner, as he converted from 28 yards to break a 21-21 tie with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bass has endured an up-and-down rookie campaign, going 13-for-18 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-22 on extra-point attempts through eight games. A matchup with the Seahawks next week should provide plenty of opportunities for points for the Buffalo offense.