Bass made all three of his field-goal tries and converted one of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 win versus the Dolphins.

Bass's missed extra point in the third quarter would have been high on the list of reasons the Bills couldn't come out on top Sunday, but instead, he later nailed a 61-yard field goal -- a new Bills franchise record -- with five seconds remaining in the game to deliver the win for Buffalo. He'll still be looking to sharpen his accuracy on point-after attempts (he's a disappointing 27-for-30 this season) heading into a Week 10 matchup at Indianapolis.