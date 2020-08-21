Bass intensified the Bills' kicking competition with a strong performance in Thursday's practice, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
Bass is currently aiming to displace veteran Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka ahead of his first NFL season. Although the sixth-rounder started the week with a few misses, his powerful leg was on display Thursday, when he converted six of seven field-goal attempts, including a couple from over 50 yards. In contrast, the 35-year-old Hauschka missed all three of his tries from that range, adding intrigue as the two continue to battle throughout training camp.