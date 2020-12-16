Bass made both of his field-goal attempts but missed one of three extra-point tries in Sunday night's 26-15 win over the Steelers.

Bass had missed just one PAT entering Sunday's contest but misfired with his first attempt from that distance on the night. In converting from 34 and 23 yards on his field goals, however, Bass still put together his fifth straight game with at least eight points. That stretch has brought him up to 113 points on the campaign, placing him fifth among kickers league-wide.