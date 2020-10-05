Bass made a 34-yard field goal and three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Raiders.

The rookie sixth-rounder hasn't tried a field goal from beyond 40 yards yet this season, but that can be chalked up to the Bills' strong offensive efficiency. However, it's a bit concerning that Bass has attempted just two field goals over the past three weeks, so his fantasy value has been overly reliant on extra points. That's not a great recipe for success, but it may be worth holding onto a kicker tied to this offense.