Bass was 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

The miss was Bass's first of any type on the season, but it was a costly one as the Bills lost by two points. Bass is now 4-of-5 on field-goal tries while hitting all 11 of his extra-point attempts on the campaign. He remains one of the elite kickers in fantasy, though it's worth noting the high-powered Buffalo offense did suffer a series of injuries in the loss.