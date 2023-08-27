Bass was 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and hit all three of his extra-point tries in Saturday's preseason win over Chicago.

Unless Steve Christie or Nick Mike-Mayer retired in Western New York, we don't believe there's another kicker with professional experience within a 100 miles of Buffalo, so Bass is as safe a roster lock as it is heading into a challenging Week 1 matchup against the Jets. Although the Bills have a tough schedule, they also offer a top offense and a kicker that's been one of the league's most reliable in his three NFL seasons, averaging 8.4 fantasy points or more per game each season. Bass should be one of the first five kickers off the board in almost any format.