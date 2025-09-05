The Bills placed Bass (left hip/groin) on injured reserve Friday.

Bass dealt with what at the time was termed a pelvic injury in the early days of training camp but still was able to suit up in Buffalo's preseason finale, connecting on three of four field-goal attempts and both point-after tries. He then mustered just one limited practice during Week 1 prep due to left hip and groin concerns before the team made the decision to shut him down for at least the first four games of the season. The Bills will need to elevate Matt Prater from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday night's showdown with the Ravens.