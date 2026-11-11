Bass connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday.

Bass opened Monday's scoring with a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter before converting on kicks from 25 and 52 yards in the second half. All three of his 50-plus yard field goals this season have come over his last two outings, and he's made all 19 of his field-goal attempts and 23 of 25 PAT's through eight regular-season games. Bass's scoring floor is one of the highest in the NFL given the Bills' juggernaut offense led by MVP candidate Josh Allen. They'll hit the road for Week 10 in an AFC East tilt against the Jets on Nov. 15.