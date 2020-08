Bass is the Bills' only kicker following the release of Stephen Hauschka.

It's not entirely surprising that Bass was kept after being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's thus poised to replace Hauschka, who had kicked for the team since 2017. The Georgia State product has a strong leg, but his fantasy upside as a rookie hinges on how well Buffalo's Josh Allen-helmed offense clicks this season.