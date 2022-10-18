Bass made his only field-goal try -- a 39-yarder -- and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Chiefs.

While the volume wasn't high as the Bills got into the end zone three times and also had both a red-zone turnover and a red-zone drive end on downs, Bass was perfect on the day, a level he's been close to all season. The third-year kicker has missed two of 11 field-goal attempts and is a perfect 21-for-21 on extra points, something he hasn't missed on during the past two regular seasons. Bass currently sits sixth in the NFL in kicker scoring with 48 points.