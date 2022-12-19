Bass made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Saturday night's 32-29 win over the Dolphins.

Bass was locked out of field-goal tries until the very end, when he put one through the uprights during snowfall on the last play of the game to send the Bills to the playoffs for the fourth straight season. While the six-point outing isn't great for the top end of fantasy kickers, Bass managers also have to take some comfort in that the game wasn't a total wash for kickers, as most of the snow held off until the later stages of the game. Bass leads the NFL in scoring with 121 points, three ahead of New England's Nick Folk.