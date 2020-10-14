Bass made his only field-goal attempt -- a 43-yarder -- and his only extra-point try during Tuesday's loss to the Titans.

Bass could have had one more point, but the Bills did some strategizing and tried to go for two when they scored a fourth-quarter TD and were down by 12. Bass has been pretty true following some Week 1 hiccups by making all three of his field-goals tries between Weeks 2-5 while converting 13 of 14 extra-point attempts. The Bills' newly found successful offense has been strong in the red zone this season, however, which has kept Bass's attempts in check. He sits in a tie for 22nd in kicker scoring after five weeks, though we tend to think he stands a good chance to bump up from the spot as the Buffalo offense falls back toward the norm in red-zone success.