Bills' Tyler Bass: Perfect in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bass made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Week 13's 24-10 win over the Patriots.
Bass converted from 48 yards on his lone field goal. Although his six points were below his average, Bass still ranks first among kickers league-wide with 107 total points this season.
