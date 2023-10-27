Bass converted his only field-goal attempt and hit all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.

The promising sign is that the Bills moved the ball better than they have in weeks, but they keep falling just short of Bass's comfort zone and instead had plenty of success pinning the Buccaneers deep. Bass looked smooth on all four kicks after missing three field-goal tries over the last two games and posted his largest point total since Week 4, so perhaps he's back on track as the Bills prepare for a Week 9 game in Cincinnati.