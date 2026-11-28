Bass made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Bills' 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Special teams ended up playing a pivotal role in Thursday's contest in which the rain and wind slowed down both team's offenses. The Bills entered the fourth quarter down 10-7, but Bass tied things up with a 54-yard field goal before nailing the game-winning 57-yarder as time expired. Bass has connected on 26 of 27 field-goal attempts through 11 regular-season games, he ranks second in the NFL in made field goals behind Jason Sanders (27).