Bass made all three of his field-goal attempts and was 4-for-4 on extra points in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders

Bass has 31 points already on the season, currently tied for third in the league among kickers. He's also been even more accurate than usual, going 7-for-7 on field goals -- including two from 50-plus -- while knocking in all 10 of his extra-point attempts. Bass was a top-five fantasy kicker to begin the season, and while that's proven true so far, he could receive a further boost knowing that quarterback Josh Allen has been tasked with keeping things closer to the vest following a turnover-laced performance vs. the Jets in Week 1.