Bass was good on two of four field-goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Jets while converting all three of his extra-point attempts.

The sixth-round rookie who beat out veteran Stephen Hauschka will certainly never forget his first NFL attempt, as replays showed the kick was actually good yet officials inexplicably ruled it as wide right. Bass's second attempt was well off, but he re-grouped to make two shorties (22 and 19) that provided valuable insurance for the Bills. While he looked a little shaky, posting nine points -- and having a legit excuse for one of his misses -- likely keeps Bass in the safe zone for now.