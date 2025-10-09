Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Bass (left hip/groin) is among players on IR who will not have their practice windows opened yet, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

McDermott said "we'll see -- going off the info from the medical team" when asked whether Bass will play this season, per Maddy Glab of the team's official site, though he did acknowledge that the kicker is trending in the right direction. His 21-day practice window was eligible to open as early as Week 5, but at this stage a timetable for Bass to retake the field remains uncertain. Fill-in kicker Matt Prater has been reliable through five regular-season appearances, having converted 10 of 15 field-goal tries and all 15 of his extra-point attempts, so Buffalo has little reason to rush Bass back to action.