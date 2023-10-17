Bass missed both of his field-goal tries while knocking in both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday night's 14-9 win over the Giants.

To be fair, the field-goal attempts were from 52 and 53 yards on a night where the wind was blowing with some decent force at times, but those are the types of kicks Bass has made throughout his career, and they almost proved costly when the Bills were forced to stop the Giants on the one-yard line to secure a tight win in a game they were heavy favorites. As for Bass, he gets a pass on this one. These were the first two field-goal tries he's missed all season, and the first time he's missed two field goals in a game since Week 11 of 2021. Bass falls into a tie for 10th in kicker scoring with 47 points after the poor outing.