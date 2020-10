Bass made six of eight field-goal attempts in Buffalo's 18-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The misses were not pretty and could have led to an embarrassing defeat for the Bills in what was a surprisingly close game most of the afternoon. But the rookie sixth-rounder pushed through and ended up making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards. In the process, Bass tied the NFL record for field-goal attempts in a game and became the first rookie to have eight attempts in an outing.