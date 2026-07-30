Bills' Tyler Bass: Recovered from injury

Bass noted Thursday that he's fully healthy after recovering from a pelvic injury that cost him the entire 2025 season, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

Bass acknowledged that the injury entailed a difficult recovery, noting "it was hard to get out of bed for a couple weeks," while adding "when I started kicking, we started with baby steps - 20-yarders, 10-yarders, and then working from there. It wasn't until midway through OTAs where I started feeling like myself again." Now that the 29-year-old is back on the field, he's positioned to reclaim his role as the Bills' top kicker while working behind the team's Josh Allen-led offense, a context that puts Bass back on the fantasy radar, provided he remains healthy.