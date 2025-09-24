Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Bass (left hip/groin) is moving in the right direction, but the Bills remain unsure about when he will return from injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Buffalo will be without its top place kicker for at least one more week, as Bass was forced to miss the team's first four games due to his placement on IR in early September. It's unclear whether the Georgia Southern product will be available following the Bills' Week 4 contest against the Saints, but Matt Prater is expected to assume the team's kicking duties until Bass returns to full health.