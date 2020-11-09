Bass made three of four field-goal attempts and all five extra points in Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Bass missed five field goals over eight games leading up to this outing, but Sunday's misfire shouldn't be held against the rookie. Coach Sean McDermott rolled Bass out for a 61-yard attempt in the winding seconds of the first half, and while he had enough leg on a windless day, he pushed it wide right. Bass has made 73 percent of field-goal tries this year, and he now has 74 points through nine games, tied with four other kickers for fifth in the league.