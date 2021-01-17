Bass converted just one of three-field goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Saturday's playoff win over the Ravens.

This was one of the more brutal wind conditions the NFL has seen in a big game, and both kickers paid the price. Justin Tucker, arguably the greatest kicker in this generation, doinked two off the uprights and finished with the same 1-of-3 line as Bass. The rookie will get at least one more game to finish on a positive note in what's been a decent debut season, though weather could also be an issue with either Buffalo or Kansas City being the two possible venues for the AFC Championship Game.