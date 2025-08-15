Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Bass (pelvis) is "moving in the right direction" and hopes he'll be available for the team's preseason finale against Tampa Bay on Sat., Aug. 23, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Bass will practice in a limited capacity Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports, but he'll sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bears as Buffalo continues to take a cautious approach to his recovery. Caden Davis will continue to handle first-team kicker duties for the Bills until Bass is fully cleared.