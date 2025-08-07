Bass (pelvis) isn't practicing Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

With Bass's status for Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants in doubt, Buffalo worked out two other kickers Wednesday and will likely sign one before Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Bass's job security isn't in question once healthy, as he spent the previous five seasons as Buffalo's kicker and converted at least 82.4 percent of regular-season field-goal attempts in every campaign.