Bass made all three of his field-goal tries in Sunday's loss to Arizona, from 54, 55 and 58 yards. He also made all three of his extra-point tries.

Bass became only the second kicker in NFL history -- Justin Tucker being the other -- to make three 50-plus yarders in the first half of a game. The rookie has a big leg, and he has some decent job security after connecting on 22 of 28 field-goal attempts (78.6 percent) and 31 of 32 extra-point tries so far this season. Bass is also adept at getting touchbacks on kickoffs, as he's tied for third in the league with 40 of them so far.

