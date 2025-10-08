Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the team has not yet decided whether Bass (left hip/groin), who remains on IR, could return for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Bass was eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened as early as last week, but Buffalo has yet to instigate such a transaction. While the Bills haven't yet ruled Bass out for Week 6, his availability will look increasingly unlikely the longer he remains off the practice field. Bass hasn't yet suited up for regular-season action this year, and until he's fully healthy Matt Prater figures to continue operating as Buffalo's starting kicker.