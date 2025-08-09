Bass (pelvis) will not dress for the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants on Saturday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills signed Caden Davis on Friday, and he will handle the kicking duties for Saturday's preseason opener. Bass is working through a pelvic injury, and the veteran kicker will focus on recovering enough to be available for the Bills' second preseason game against the Bears on Sunday, Aug. 17.