Bass did not practice Monday due to a pelvic injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott relayed Monday that Bass' injury doesn't appear to be serious, but it could cause the veteran kicker to miss Tuesday's practice. Bass is looking to improve on his 2024 season, when he connected on 24 of 29 field-goal attempts (including 4-for-4 on tries from 50-plus yards).