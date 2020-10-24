Kroft is the only true tight end currently allowed to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets after multiple Bills tight ends were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, according to the team's official press release.

It's a unique situation as Kroft might be forced to play the entirety of Sunday's game with Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Lee Smith and practice squad tight end Nate Becker all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (Knox and Sweeney were not going to play anyway due to injury.) Kroft, who was attending the birth of his first child earlier in the week, was not in close proximity to Knox and therefore joins TE/FB Reggie Gilliam as the only Bills tight ends eligible to play Sunday.