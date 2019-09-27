Play

Kroft (ankle) is not practicing again Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

That means the starting tight end will miss the entire week of practices after injuring his ankle last week while on the precipice of returning from a broken foot. Kroft is almost a certainty to be listed as out for Week 4 vs. the Patriots.

