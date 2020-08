Kroft had his foot stepped on during Sunday's practice and is missing Monday's session, Thad Brown of WROC in Rochester reports.

Normally this might not be a big deal, but Kroft has has major lower leg issues in the past. No word yet if this injury is to the same foot that caused Kroft to miss five games last season when he broke it in his first practice as a Bill. Kroft is battling second-year tight end Dawson Kroft for playing time.