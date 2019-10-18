Kroft (ankle) practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After missing the first five games, it looks like the Bills will finally get their starting tight end back, but with so much time missed there's a good chance he'll start out by sharing time as a receiving option with rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney, both of whom have been effective in Kroft's absence.