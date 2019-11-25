Kroft caught his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Fellow tight end Dawson Knox wasn't involved much in the passing game either (two catches, 11 yards), but the disparity was there once again in snap count, with Kroft seeing 31 percent of the offensive snaps to Knox's 78 percent. Kroft's season was mostly washed away due to injury, and with Knox playing so well as a rookie, the former is simply not of much value to fantasy teams for 2019 play.