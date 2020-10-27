Kroft caught all four of his targets for 64 yards in Sunday's win at the Jets.

Kroft was thrust into a bigger-than-usual role when a COVID-19 issue swept through the Bills tight end room late last week -- the only reason he wasn't caught up in the virus scare was because he took a personal day to be with his newborn child. The new papa saw a season-high snap share of 78 percent and tied his season high in catches. While that's all a nice story, Kroft will revert back to his No. 2 role once starter Dawson Knox (calf) gets back at it.