Kroft was unable to haul in his lone target of Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

Sunday's production could have been quite different as Josh Allen targeted him near the Patriots' goal line just before half time. The two couldn't link up and Allen looked to Dion Dawkins on a trick play on the next snap. Kroft has been targeted multiple times in just one game this season and three of his 10 have been in the red zone. He hasn't produced much, but may get a slight uptick in usage Sunday against the Jets as the Bills are locked in as the AFC's fifth seed win lose or draw.