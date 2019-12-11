Kroft was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 24-17 loss to Baltimore.

Kroft has now been held catchless in back-to-back weeks. The Rutgers product had his lone multi-target game of the season in Week 8 and has since seen all of three targets resulting in 20-yards worth of catches. He'll be challenged to do much better down the stretch as the Bills wrap up with teams all average or better against the pass, starting Sunday against the Steelers fifth-ranked pass defense.