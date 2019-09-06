Kroft (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's road game against the Jets.

Players listed in such a manner typically don't suit up on game day, but Kroft was tagged as a limited practice participant on every Week 1 report as he continues his recovery from a broken foot. His status may come down to a pregame workout in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories