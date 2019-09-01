Though Kroft (foot) was not placed on the Bills' PUP list to start the coming season, it's unclear when he'll make his first game appearance, Nate Mendelson of the team's official site reports. "I don't know which game he's going to come back yet, that's still undetermined," GM Brandon Beane noted.

With Kroft on the mend, it remains to be see how his practice participation level is classified leading up to Week 1. Given the lengthy layoff the tight end has endured, he's far from a lock to be made active for the Bills' season opener. Added clarity on that front could arrive as soon as Wednesday, upon the release of the team's first injury report of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • ezekiel-elliott-td-cowboys.jpg

    Fantasy: Elliott on cusp of return?

    As talk of a contract extension looms, Dave Richard answers the 10 biggest questions surrounding...

    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week