Bills' Tyler Kroft: Early-season status unclear
Though Kroft (foot) was not placed on the Bills' PUP list to start the coming season, it's unclear when he'll make his first game appearance, Nate Mendelson of the team's official site reports. "I don't know which game he's going to come back yet, that's still undetermined," GM Brandon Beane noted.
With Kroft on the mend, it remains to be see how his practice participation level is classified leading up to Week 1. Given the lengthy layoff the tight end has endured, he's far from a lock to be made active for the Bills' season opener. Added clarity on that front could arrive as soon as Wednesday, upon the release of the team's first injury report of the season.
