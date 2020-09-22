Kroft did not receive a target for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Miami.

Kroft has been a bust free-agent signing for the team since he came over from Cincinnati prior to the 2019 season, at least in terms of offensive production, as he's only caught more than one pass in a game a single time in 14 games as a Bill (including the postseason). If we're looking for good news, Kroft did see action on 31 offensive snaps, up from just four in Week 1. That's because starter Dawson Knox left the game with a concussion. If Knox can't get through the protocol in time for the Week 3 contest against the Rams, Kroft would be in line for more offensive snaps once again.