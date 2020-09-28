Kroft caught four of five targets for 24 yards and two scores during Sunday's win over the Rams.

The second TD was one of the bigger ones in recent memory for the Buffalo franchise, as the 3-0 Bills prevented a huge meltdown against the Rams by coming back -- after blowing a 25-point lead -- to re-take the lead via a nice three-yard touch pass from Josh Allen to Kroft with 15 seconds left. Kroft's value is truly tied to the status of starter Dawson Knox, who missed Sunday's game due to a concussion.