Kroft caught two balls on four targets for 32 yards during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Both of Kroft's catches went for first downs on a nasty, windy day that made it tough for even the strong-armed Josh Allen and Carson Wentz to throw the ball. Kroft was on the field for 58 percent of the offensive plays, while rookie Dawson Knox saw 45 percent, blocker Lee Smith 32 percent, and Tommy Sweeney was inactive. Kroft didn't get a single target in his first game of the season last week, so the modest Week 8 production represents improved involvement in the offense. Still, this isn't an effective passing team and Kroft has to share looks with too many others to offer consistent value.