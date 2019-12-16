Bills' Tyler Kroft: First TD since 2017
Kroft caught his only target for a 14-yard touchdown during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
Kroft certainly picks his spots for Bills fans, as his last two touchdowns came with the Bengals in 2017 in an upset win at Baltimore that allowed the Bills to sneak into the playoffs. Sunday against the Steelers, his TD provided the winning points in a win that pushed the 2019 Bills into the postseason. That's about the extent of it for Kroft. While he may be a nice red-zone threat now that he finally seems healthy, he's caught more than one pass or seen more than 50 percent f the offensive snap share in just one game this season. Even with Sunday's big catch, Kroft only saw 29 percent of the Week 15 action compared to Dawson Knox's 48 percent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...