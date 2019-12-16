Kroft caught his only target for a 14-yard touchdown during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Kroft certainly picks his spots for Bills fans, as his last two touchdowns came with the Bengals in 2017 in an upset win at Baltimore that allowed the Bills to sneak into the playoffs. Sunday against the Steelers, his TD provided the winning points in a win that pushed the 2019 Bills into the postseason. That's about the extent of it for Kroft. While he may be a nice red-zone threat now that he finally seems healthy, he's caught more than one pass or seen more than 50 percent f the offensive snap share in just one game this season. Even with Sunday's big catch, Kroft only saw 29 percent of the Week 15 action compared to Dawson Knox's 48 percent.