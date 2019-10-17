Play

Kroft (ankle) practiced on a full basis for the second straight day Thursday.

It looks like the Bills' big free-agent signee is finally ready to make his team debut this week against the Dolphins. If that does come to fruition, we still have no idea what type of workload Kroft is ready for, so the main immediate fantasy implication is that he'll start cluttering up the targets for rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

