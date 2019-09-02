Kroft (foot) is running routes and catching passes Monday during individual drills, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Kroft's removal from the PUP list is a clear sign the Bills expect him to be ready for games soon, but Week 1 is a big ask for a player who suffered a broken foot in mid-May. The injury came with an estimated recovery timeline of 3-to-4 months, leaving Kroft with an uphill battle all along to be ready for the regular-season opener. He presumably needs to participate in team drills before he's cleared for a game. As such, the Bills may rely on Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney at tight end for Week 1 against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week