Bills' Tyler Kroft: Going through individual drills
Kroft (foot) is running routes and catching passes Monday during individual drills, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Kroft's removal from the PUP list is a clear sign the Bills expect him to be ready for games soon, but Week 1 is a big ask for a player who suffered a broken foot in mid-May. The injury came with an estimated recovery timeline of 3-to-4 months, leaving Kroft with an uphill battle all along to be ready for the regular-season opener. He presumably needs to participate in team drills before he's cleared for a game. As such, the Bills may rely on Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney at tight end for Week 1 against the Jets.
