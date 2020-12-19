site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tyler Kroft: Inactive again Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Kroft (healthy scratch) is inactive for Saturday's game in Denver.
Kroft has been a healthy scratch in four straight games since rejoining the active roster from the COVID-19 list. In his stead, Lee Smith will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox.
